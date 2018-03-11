This is an educational game about Fractions, Decimals and Percents. We run race with other fishes, our fish is John. We have to answer in some questions about comparing and ordering fractions, decimals and percents. Every time we give a correct answer we go ahead some distance, every time we give a wrong answer the other fishes go ahead and we stay in same place. If our fish reach the red finish line we win the game if other fishes reach this line we lose. In general this is the game. This game is a funny way to practice fractions, decimals and percents comparing and ordering skills. Comparing and ordering fractions is an essential part of developing number sense.