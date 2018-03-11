Let's learn about numbers from 1 to 20, A great way to help young children lay the foundation for learning and writing the numbers. It will boost your child confidence and develop good learning habits for life.Feature:- Learn to count&Trace numbers from 1 to 20- Count in order of smallest to largest, or by random- More than 150 objects for counting- Fill the blank number- Touch the ballon for correct answer- Early learning and development of fine-motor skills simultaneously- Teaches numbers and countingGame include,- Counting- Learning number fun- Tracing Number- Touch the number- Touch & Count the number- Touch an objects- Ballon pop to count the number- Number Coloring- Number with fun- Counting with multiple objects- Fill the blank space- Identify number in space- Find the next numberBoost your child's confidence by helping them learn to recognize and write their first 20 numbers with this game.