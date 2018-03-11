Worried about your child's habit of using your phone the whole day and getting addict to the games available?Well, you don't have to be tensed about such a problem now as we have come with an incredibly intelligent game app for your kids, which lets your kid enjoy the game along with learning the alphabets and numbers and so much more.'Baby Phone Kids Game - Fun Learn' is an educational baby game which entertains your kid and educates him as well. This baby phone game contains so many games puzzles and 1-year-old games for your toddlers as well. They can find a number of educational games in this single free baby learning game app.- NumbersThis toddlers' app, in the very first phase, contains a kids phone which speaks the numbers as the respective buttons are pressed by the kid. It contains all the numbers from 1 to 9 along with a music button which plays different music and teaches your kids words like thank you, a ringing button and a giggle button which plays various sounds such a toddler's laughter and his crying voice.- AlphabetsThe second feature of this baby app is its alphabetical keyboard. This baby learning game contains an alphabetical keyboard that lets your child learn ABCD with the fun graphics of the words and items related to the respective alphabets.- PuzzlesThis free baby game also contains puzzles. Now, your child no longer has to stick to just the 123... and ABCD... there are fun games in the app so that your child doesn't get bored and can learn about the shapes and fits too. Ain't it fun?- Colour Recognition GameWell, you weren't expecting this, right? This fun baby game also includes puzzle to enhance your child's colour recognition skills. He has to choose the correct colour which matches the given clue from the alternatives.- Form the correct pairsThis is yet another fun feature of the 'Phone a Kid' toddlers' game app. In this, your child has to drag an item from the left side of the screen and has to put it in its correct place. Here he can learn different words as well as enhance his shape recognition skills.These are all the games which are fun to play for your kids and enhance their knowledge as well. Now gaming and education together with the Baby Phone Kids Game - Fun Learn app.