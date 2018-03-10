Pastry Jam Blast, from the makers of Birds Pop Mania, Candy World, Garden Paradise and Witch Connect Games. A fun-filled and delightful match 3 games. A new journey of match3 game from Launchship Studios!Experience the tasty pastry mania, biscuits, jelly, cups, cakes, donuts, bubblegum and more sweeties. Match3 or more candies, cookies to collect them. Pastry Paradise Jam is an easy puzzle quest of over 500+ levels and obstacles. It's easy but challenging and takes you to delightful candy journey to get master of cookie jam blast. As move on to this cake world, you will experience the sweet taste of chocolates, lollipops, jellies, pastries, cookies and more. Play and collect extra boosters to beat the obstacles and challenges. Score high and earn 3 stars on every level to challenge your friends and reach the top of this amazing pastry & jelly splash world.Play and crush the candies, jellies, pastries, caramel, cookies and challenge friends to see who can get the highest score in this pastry cake jam world.GAME FEATURES:New match 3 game with special graphics and integrated with leader boards and achievementsSweet jelly world with 500+ new levels to crush the candies, cookies, pastries, caramel, biscuits, jellies and more.Completely our cake jam free to play and in-app purchases to get extra moves or lives.Match and collect the candies to move to the next levelSweet graphics that you have never seen before and fabulous propertiesPlay with friends to challenge and see who get the high scoresLeaderboards to watch your friends and competitors!HOW TO PLAY:Swap and match cookies in group of three or morePlay in short time and collect boosters to beat the tough levelsThe lesser the moves, the higher the scoresFun and easy match3 game to play and challenge friendsPlay to earn 3 stars at each level to collect boosters to overcome challenges in this sweet pastry paradise world.For fans of match-three puzzle games, delicious food, baking sweet treats in the kitchen, competing with a friend, and cooking up all kinds of social fun!Contact Us!:Questions? Contact our Tech Support at info@launchshipstudios.com.Having any problem in the game? Click here! >>> http://launchshipstudios.com/contact-us/Â¦ Visit our official site at:http://www.launchshipstudios.com/Â¦ like us on Facebook at:https://www.facebook.com/LaunchshipStudioshttps://www.facebook.com/PastryJamÂ¦ Follow us on Twitter at:https://twitter.com/launchshipsÂ¦ Privacy Policy:http://www.launchshipstudios.com/privacy-policy/Â¦ Terms of Use:http://www.launchshipstudios.com/terms-of-services/Download Pastry Jam now! Have fun with this interesting and addictive match-3 game.