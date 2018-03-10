A gift for the Holidays from the Action Bowling franchise, the best and most popular bowling game with over 40 million downloads!Play Xmas Bowling this Christmas and experience all the nuances of Action Bowling with outrageous curve shots and explosively competitive pin action in our Winter Wonderland.Featuring:Explosive ball-on-pin collisions.Professional curve-shot and hook shots.Realistic 3D simulation.Free to download!Prove your skills with realistic ten pin bowling action. Avoid the gutter and splits to win each frame by scoring spares, strikes, and Turkeys on your way to the elusive 300 points game.With the crystal clear realistic graphics that are the signature of the Action Bowling franchise, Xmas Bowling delivers everything you expect from the definitive 3D bowling simulator on Android this Holiday Season for free!Find out more about Action Bowling at:http://facebook.com/ActionBowlinghttp://twitter.com/BowlingGamehttp://youtube.com/ActionBowling