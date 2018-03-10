Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank

By Knowledge Quiz Games |

Download
Download
Happy New Year 2018!Do you want to know how 2018 will be?Do you want us to predict the future?Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank simulates a fingerprint scanner which is used to predict the future.Have fun with your friends by telling them that this game can predict the future of 2018!Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank come with various modes to predict your grades, love life, friendships etc!Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank is a prank app. It is just for having few laughs with your friends. This is not a real fingerprint scanner, it is only a simulator. Wish you all a Happy New year 2018!
LicenseFree
Version3
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All