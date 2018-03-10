Happy New Year 2018!Do you want to know how 2018 will be?Do you want us to predict the future?Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank simulates a fingerprint scanner which is used to predict the future.Have fun with your friends by telling them that this game can predict the future of 2018!Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank come with various modes to predict your grades, love life, friendships etc!Happy New Year 2018 - Future Fingerprint Prank is a prank app. It is just for having few laughs with your friends. This is not a real fingerprint scanner, it is only a simulator. Wish you all a Happy New year 2018!