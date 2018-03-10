Our app Princess coloring book for kids is a free coloring book for children based on your favorite cartoons. Choose any princess and paint her right now!You can color different princesses: Sofia, Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, Anna, Elsa, Moana and others!Shadowing for children with your favorite princessesOur princess coloring books for girls are absolutely free.Our Princess coloring book for kids will contain more than 35 different pictures for coloring for girls with images of your favorite princesses from famous fairy tales.Just choose the color and trust your imagination!Coloring for children of any age.You can share your coloring with friends through facebook, instagramm, what's s app and others.Draw very simplyStimulates the development of children's creativityThe app is available for offline use!All your favorite princesses are collected in one app!Recommended for children aged 2 to 5 yearsPrincess coloring book for kids can be used anywhere you want.Coloring games for girls Princess coloring book for kids is a free application, and it does not require an Internet connection.How to play:- 1 - Select a category- 2 - Select the desired image- 3 - Touch the desired color- 4 - Start painting- 5 - Share your masterpiece with friends==> DISCLAIMER