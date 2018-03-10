DescriptionPreschool Maths Skip Counting is an easy and engaging number counting game for preschoolers and kindergartners.Kids will learn counting as they arrange the numbers in sequence and complete the pattern. This game is an amazing way to support number recognition and number sequencing skills in small children. The kids will have a great time in placing the missing numbers in attractive train wagons, caterpillar, sunflower, ladybug, etc. The several stages and levels of game reiterate numbers 1-10 in sequence and practice number counting. The voice support helps the child in saying the numbers aloud.By dragging and dropping the missing number to complete the series, children will strengthen their Math skills. So can you find the missing numbers?Features:-Teaches number sequencing from 1-50-Teaches number recognition and practice number counting.-Attractive background-Voice support helps in saying the numbers