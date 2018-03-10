Did you know writing can become so exciting with this application? Teach your child to write in an unhurried way.The easy instructions guide the child to learn numbers, upper case letters, lower case letters and shapes. Tracing can prepare your child's fingers for better writing. Along with these, he will also learn to count objects, know things associated with a particular alphabet and shape names. Let's Do the Writing gently guides the child with the right technique of writing with arrows and a smiley face. The pleasant music ensures that the child's attention is captured at all times and he will want to write more!Writing readiness for your child is just a touch away!Features:- Teaches to write numbers, upper case letters, lower case letters and shapes.- Tracing prepares for better writing- Teaches counting, object names and shapes- Pleasant music- Easy instructions and direction for writing