Cars are so important and cool to have. Sports cars and super cars are the best for long drives, racing and showing-off to your friends. But, your car is a mess and you need to clean and wash all the cars. You will have to pick off all your personal items like soap, shower, etc.You have to clean your dirty car with soap and sponge first. Then you rinse it with a car washer and dry it with a cloth in the end.Our car wash is a very interesting and exciting game. In it, you will find the most modern and new equipment for washing their cars. With its help, you will be able to carefully and very carefully bring cars in order and make them very clean.Features:- five cool cars- high quality game for all- easy to use and control- fun for all ages designed for boys and girls- you can develop their fine motor skills by dragging the car cleaning tools- lots of cars and vehicles to choose from- wash and rinse your car- clean the wheels very well- polish the exterior of your carEnjoy the game and leave feedback to help us improve.