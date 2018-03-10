Wedding Dress Maker - Princess Boutique

As more and more girls are going to get married in town, it is time to open a bridal boutique. All the brides-to-be want you to be the shopkeeper and they have prepared everything for you. Come and run it now!Game tasks:* Sign in and clean the shop first, creating a more comfortable environment for yourcustomers.* Dress our lovely shop assistants up to greet brides.* The brides filled with happy dreams have arrived, waiting for your designing.* Measure first and then write down each bride' size.* Picking the most suitable one from various wedding dress templates.* Rich lace and wedding dress fabrics which can make you intoxicated are waiting for youto unlock.* Pick the fabric first, cut to the right size, design and cut it based on your design.* Make the prettiest wedding dress with the sewing machine.* Don't forget to add some small accessories for the wedding dress, for each bride isunique.* After the brides get dressed , take pictures for them.* Each wedding dress needs to be wrapped carefully after finished and then handed overto the brides, striving to offer the best service.* A romantic and gorgeous wedding dress making will be totally different in your hands.* Saving the finished wedding dress in your phone and sharing with your friends, you willbe the top wedding dress tailor.Now, as a shopkeeper, do you get it? Large numbers of fabrics and dress templates are waiting for you to open. Come to be a great wedding dress tailor with your friends.
