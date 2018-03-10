The new guy in the school seems to like me. He has been watching me the whole night yesterday. Is he the mysterious vampire boy? What should I do if he wants to date with me? As the cosmetics and dresses are all ready, I need to dress up beautifully and then have a romantic date with him.Features:* Romantic game scene* Make a comfortable and exquisite facial spa before dating* Have a delicate makeup with tons of cosmetics to win the heart of your vampireboyfriend* Pick gorgeous clothes to be the most shinning star in the prom* Take a picture first before datingIt is hard to describe the anxious and exciting mood before dating with a vampire boyfriend. Am I beautiful enough? Everyone must have had the same mood. Come and conquer your vampire boyfriend with your beauty.