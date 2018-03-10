Do you want to become a fashion designer? Do you want to make gorgeous clothes? The royal tailor shop can help to realize your dream. Let's select the cloth, measure the size, cut and sew, and then offer the most beautiful clothes to customers. Besides, you can also decorate your shop to make it more fashionable.Features:* Various colors and styles of the clothes* Decorate your clothes with cute accessories* Dress your customers up to be princesses or princes with your dab hand* Enjoy the interesting process of making clothes* Decorate your shopAre you ready to be a tailor to make gorgeous clothes? Come here now!