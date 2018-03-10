Princess Back Spa

By Kiwi Go |

Don't you want to have a back spa? You can totally relax and enjoy yourself with the sweet incense and fascinating essential oil. Dress up in your gorgeous clothes and have a date.Features:* Soak in the warm water to relax yourself ;* Apply bath salts and wash your back;* Light the incense and make the essential oil to get ready for a massage;* Enjoy a complete set of massage;* After spa, your skin must be more delicate. Dress up and get ready to go out;* Take a picture and leave it as a souvenir;Don't you feel reinvigorated? How comfortable the back spa is! So come and download the game to enjoy this wonderful spa. You can also play together with your friends and families.
LicenseFree
Version1.0.3126
Operating System Android

