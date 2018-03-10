Deli Sandwich Shop - Kids Cooking Game

By Kiwi Go |

You're running the hottest sandwich shop in town with huge numbers of people coming every day. What are you waiting for? Choose ingredients and make yummy sandwiches for them. And now it's time to show your remarkable cooking skills, as some picky customers are coming. Serve them the most tasty sandwiches.Features:* Make yummy sandwiches with various ingredients* Easy and fun cooking experience* Serve your customers* Find new ingredients to make better sandwiches* Decorate your shopThe game is free to be downloaded, so what are you still waiting for? Come and make tasty sandwiches.
LicenseFree
Version1.0.3119
Operating System Android

