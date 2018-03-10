Do you want to adopt a little cat but can't do it? In here, you can raise your own cat. It's just like a real cat. Its cute voice will melt your heart at once! Take care of your kittens and feed them to grow up. Let this cute fluffy cat accompany with you as a good friends.Features:*Feed, clean, bath, and play games with your kitty*Take your cat to comfy bed when it's sleepy.*Upgrade your cat and unlock new tools and food*Find hidden coins in the living room.*Simple controls but endless funHave an interesting adventure with your cat! More functions will be released soon. Please stay with us!