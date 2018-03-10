I am always fascinated by the Indian culture. The indian bride wears a special colorful outfit and her makeup and accessories are amazing. Want to see how an indian bride should look like? The Wedding Party makeover and Dressup is specially designed games for girls, boys, kids and grownups. Choose from beautiful dressing styles and pick the best one for your gorgeous Dulhan!Indian Wedding Dressup Salon is a collection of gorgeous bridal dresses, groom's make-up, mehndi, jewellery, hairstyles. Make today's bride from naughty to hottie! Make her look adorable on her special day. Here you will find Indian doll bridal collection. This game is specially made for girls and boys who like to play wedding play games. Let's jump into a stylist with lovely girl, with adorable collection of Indian dresses, you can choose hairstyles and improve her final look.India is an enormous country with over one billion inhabitants, and traditional clothes vary from region to region. In this Indian wedding dress up game Sanaya is going to show you some of her favourite clothing from across the country that are mostly worn in the wedding.Core Features:* Relaxing face and body spa with effective tools and masks perfect for glowing skin* Face Spa to remove pimples and dark circles from bride's face* Apply charcoal and remove blackheads from face* Awesome Hand and Feet henna/mehndi designs for hand and feet as well* Bunch of glamorous makeup options which includes charming lipsticks, eyelenses, blushes, eyeshadows, unique hairstyles, bindi and more!* Explore new wedding bridal designer styles and have fun with your bride in this bride simulation game* Style her up by the most beautiful sarees and gorgeous looking jewelry.* Dulhan's Doli is to be decorated with pleasant smelling flowers and gorgeous handwork* Decorate mandap with flowers, curtains, and Rajashahi chairs where bride and groom will sit on the fere ceremony. Decorate Dulha's car in which he will reach at bride's home to pick her up for life.Most Dulhans choose Sanaya as their bridesmaid. You have opportunity to help Sanaya in her bridesmaids business. Choose from stunning bride dresses. Sanaya has dozens of beautiful outfits in her wardrobe, all in wonderful patterns and dazzling colors. Choose from beautiful Indian wedding dresses.The Indian makeup and dressup games comes up with outfits with Indian culture. Help Indian doll to look gorgeous with unique hairstyle and makeup using Indian girl salon room in the game. Help her to choose the most beautiful traditional Indian outfit! Play this cool dress up game that is also giving you the chance of choosing the best look for a cute Indian girl who is getting ready for her wedding day!Have fun, and keep exploring the fashion world!