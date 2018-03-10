Indian Girl is just married to her dream man. Completed all Indian Wedding rituals. Now it's time to relax and have fun honeymoon trip of a lifetime. King Empire Games Inc. presents another Great Indian Honeymoon games part - 2. In "Indian Wedding & Couple Honeymoon Part-1" Bride had enjoyed first night with her new sweet husband. It was the great experience in Suhagrat. Couple enjoyed a lot kissing and spent a great time together. Stayed safe from friends and relatives that were playing prank with them by sneaking while they are getting cozy.Newlywed couple made plans for the honeymoon, fixed honeymoon venues, packed bags for exotic trip and enjoyed at romantic Miami beach a lot. Indian Groom planned for the best honeymoon destinations. They have done everything to made this dream trip never forgotten. They have spent First day of honeymoon peacefully and enjoyed a lot.Back spa Salon :Indian Bride and Indian Groom just visited back Spa salon to relax. Cute couple planned for mud spa along with the relaxing bath. Hot tub bath is helpful in releasing stress and flower fragrance water is just amazing for the romantic mood.* Apply soap to the back and clean the back side of Beauty Bride and Hot Groom* Pore bride's favourite oil to the back side of Princess Bride* Massage with relaxing spa treatment* Use hot stone back massage techniqueHair Do DesignsBride visited Hair Salon shop for beautiful hairstyles. Use your wedding hair stylist skills and get her a perfect view of princess bride. Hair makeup salon is favourite for couples visiting Miami beach.* Select your favourite hair style* Follow instructions to achieve hair designs for married girls* Bunch of Indian wedding hair stylesShoppingHelp couple pick honeymoon gown in Indian girls game. Shopping is must for every honeymoon couples in honeymoon todos. Buy some groom costumes as per country you visit and some bridal costumes as well and express the Indian meme abroad. Find Indian girl bridal dress to make her look like miss universe.* Pick costumes that suits couple* Use your fashion stylist skills and have some wedding vows* Choose from various beach wedding dresses, suite and bridal gownsSwimming Pool FunAs Indian girl and Indian boy are on vacation, they have honeymoon ideas enjoying in the swimming pool. You can get cozy while playing in pool! Kiss your partner at honeymoon island, one of the best honeymoon places.* Kiss your Indian girl passionately* To get highest love scores kiss your bride secretly* So stay safe at public placeBedroom funAs you are on your best trip of life, you wont miss any chance to have fun. Offer fruits and milk to honeymoon couple and make them get cozy on their bed. Have fun on your first honeymoon trip and collect your best memories for lifetime that is not to be forgotten!Game FeaturesHoneymoon themed beauty salon gameRelax in spa salon and give makeoversStyle bride's hairHot spa tools to pamper and clear bride's skinPretty hairstyles including curly, straightened, and moreCute fashion styles for newlywed's romantic destinationBest honeymoon tours and resort activitiesPlan for the honeymoon destinationPurchase outfits you needHelp Indian Bride to choose beautiful dress for fun tripIndian Groom to pick suitable outfitMake the perfect honeymoon for the bride and groomNo Internet required. Have fun Offline for FREE!Your wedding went off without a hitch, and now it's time enjoy your honeymoon with your wife! You are going to visit beautiful places like fun resort pools, malls and restaurants. So you should look gorgeous at your honeymoon venue. Pick your favourite grooming styles and impress your bride on your dream trip.After stressing so much in wedding ritual ceremonies, it's good to relax in your downtime. Download this Indian Princess Wedding celebrity party with traditional Indian cultural activities dressup and honeymoon stylista game for FREE!