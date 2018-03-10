King Empire Games presents The Great Indian Honeymoon free game for girl to play offline. You can play The Great Indian Honeymoon in your mobile phone. Play one of the best honeymoon games on the Play Store! For every girl, her marriage is the most important event in her life. Celebrate the sacred union of two hearts.., The Indian Way! If you are curious about Indian After Wedding trend, join these cute Indian ladies in one of the most adorable couple games!Suhagrat:A traditional Indian Wedding is followed by a matching conservative First Night. It's almost a ritual in an Indian family to disturb newly wed shy couple on their First Night and hence all the young members of the family are always up to some prank. From hiding under the beds to sneaking up on the couple when they are getting cozy, everything happens.* Tap on the objects around the room to make activities happen* Some objects might get stored in inventory panel, tap on them to use them.* Perform activities one by one and use hints for helpRasoi Ceremony:The morning After is a 'Rasoi Ceremony' or a 'Judgement Day' for the bride. As a future housekeeper of the family, she is supposed to live upto everyone's expectations of a good wife, which includes cooking. On this day Bride's ultimate test is to make all family members happy by dishing out a delicious breakfast.* Pick ingredients and cook a delicious food* Deliver hot tea to the members* Beat the clock and make everyone happy* Refer to the hints in bridal game.Honeymoon Plans:The celebration is over. It's time to get back to routine but there is always the Honeymoon after every Indian Wedding. The excited couple resorts to mushy phone conversation to plan for honeymoon. Talk to your spouse by checking correct option to get your honeymoon plans in place.Packing Bags:An Indian Wife is the Queen of the house. She always has the final choice. The bride gets to choose clothes for her husband and herself for the perfect trip. Find hidden objects & try to complete the tasks before time runs out in Indian Honeymoon game!Honeymoon Destination:The honeymoon at Miami beach does not really sound traditional and hence our typical Indian couple have shed their previous personals and adorned a brand new look to feel romantic. Try to get cozy at the beach while no one's watching you. It is a beautiful time this newly married couple is going to enjoy! They get to know each other better. It's a lifetime memories that they will never forget about being together! Let's help newly wed couple to make these moments more adorable by completing romantic activities. Beauty gets naughty in her honeymoon destination.Indian Groom and Bride decided to spend their honeymoon at the seaside. Choose from lots of gorgeous outfits for the newly weds. Go ahead and play this gorgeous new game called Indian Couple Honeymoon and let us take you to romantic, serene destinations where Indian Bride and Groom will celebrate their love! Enjoy! Have fun at beach and enjoy kissing each other in this Indian bride wedding Game.You should choose the clothes and accessories they want for honeymoon days in this romance game. Indian Honeymoon fun addictive free game After the Indian Arranged Marriage, its time for the Great Indian Honeymoon. Fly to your dream-land with your dream man or woman.Game Features:Make sure no one is watching you on SuhagraatYour relatives might tease you on this day, stay safe while doing anything fishyDeliver delicious food to family membersPlan for the honeymoon destinationArrange all things in luggageHelp Indian Bride to choose the most beautiful dress for travelHelp Indian Groom to choose the most suitable outfitDo not forget passports and airline ticketsMake the perfect honeymoon for the bride and groomDon't let anyone see you while kissing at the beachIts an offline app that does not require internet connection. Have fun for Free!