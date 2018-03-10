Kids coloring book is a fun coloring book for kids, toddlers, and preschool kids. It coloring pages and coloring games helps learning alphabets, numbers, shapes, animals, vegetables, fruits, vehicles, and planets and loved by kids so can be used as tool to enforce learning for kids. With our coloring games kids will learn and have fun at the same time. This coloring app contains 170+ beautiful coloring pages and will keep your kid engaged for hours while kid is learning at the same time.** Categories1. Alphabets2. Numbers3. Fruits4. Vegetables5. Animals6. Vehicles7. Planets** Key FeaturesBucket full a regionDraw with a pencil and eraserUndo redoSave coloring pagesClear coloring areaVoice over for every coloring page to enforce learning