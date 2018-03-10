kids coloring book is coloring book for kids, toddlers, and preschool children. It coloring pages and coloring games help in learning animal names, colors, and lots more. Coloring games are loved by kids and can be used to enforce learning tools for kids. With our coloring games kids will learn and have fun at the same time. This coloring app contains 100+ beautiful coloring pages and will keep your kid engaged for hours while kid is learning at the same time.** Categories1. Farm Animals2. Wild Animals3. Sea Animals4. Birds5. Insects** Key FeaturesBucket full a regionDraw with a pencil and eraserUndo redoSave coloring pagesClear coloring areaAnimals name voice over to help kid recognize animals nameColor name voice over when kid choose a color helps kid learn colors