Baby Balloon: Hola Animals is an entertainment and fun game with balloons and bubbles for babies. With this creative and colorful game children can meet animals and enjoy looking for them under balloons. When you baby touches the screen, balloons will appear with different animals. Your baby will learn the sound of each appearing animal.With different colors and in a didactic way children can learn to visually differentiate animals and their sounds.This game is created for your peace of mind because they have no menus or options that may distract the child while playing:- When the child touches the screen a balloon appears- When the child touches a balloon it exploits with fun animationsThe relaxing sounds help children to focus the attention and keep them entertained while playing.The game is designed by Kidsoid and includes some textures and illustrations from Freepik.