Your child's intellect needs stimulation from the very beginning of life. Educational toys and aids that allow our little ones to fully utilize their natural desire to learn. When our children grow up and begin discovering the interesting world around them, it's our job to help. We believe that this application will be very helpful.The application called "Trip to the zoo for kids" presents various animals in a zoo. The game introduces various animals to the child (e.g. elephants, turtles, birds, dolphins and many others). The child leans what the animals eat, and how to fix a broken fence or tractor. This knowledge is acquired by performing actions in the right order, such as unscrewing a tractor wheel or washing and feeding animals.The application has been designed to teach cause and effect. It stimulates the child's senses through pictures, sounds and touch.The application is intended for children 3 to 5 years old. My child is 3 years old and absolutely loves it. I made this application as a parent, so my child could learn about the world on those cloudy days when it's not so easy to just go for a walk.I plan to expand the application, so I would love to hear your suggestions and advice.I WOULD ALSO INVITE YOU TO RATE THE APPLICATION. If there is a lot of interest, then we will definitely make new scenes.If you spot any errors please contact me by email!I hope you and your beloved children have fun using the app!