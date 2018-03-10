Hi kite fighting lovers! Are you ready to go through the all process of kite flying making? Get ready and start kite making process in village ground. Kite Mela for kite fight is going to start in near future holidays.. Boys are excited for kite flying in kite Mela ground. They want to buy kites for the sake of participate in kite match. Kite maker have not enough time for making kites for you. That's why you have to become a kite maker of your own kites. After making kites by yourself you may be able to participate in kite Mela. You have to buy raw paper from shopping mall. Shopping mall is a place from where you could buy raw paper in different kite shapes. Being a kite maker, make sure that kite paper should be reliable for kite fight. In shopping mall, all types of kite papers are displayed but you need to choose solid and reliable so that kite flying lover can fly kites with confidence.After buying kite paper in shopping mall, you will have to move towards kite thread. Here you will have to buy thread for kite fight. In kite Mela, different types of kite will be shown in the sky. You will have to buy thread carefully so that you can win this kite match.Guys! It's time to start kite making process in kite factory. Process for kite making is very simple. You just have to press kite paper and start cutting. Paste sticks on kite and make whole for tie thread. Act like an expert kite maker, Paste texture on kites in different smiles and other material so that your kite may be prominent in the sky. In kite match, you can win this kite match after fighting completion with different types of kites.Download this kite fight game and start fighting in the sky.