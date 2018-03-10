Theme park slides swings builder is an unique addition in Kids Fun Studio repairing, factory and building games scenarios. This Slide swing maker, designer and creator game is fun and entertainment for our factory games and house construction games lovers. Little repairman and engineer! join the constructor crew to build a theme park and experience the real simulation of fixing, repairing and assembling water park slides.Little boys and girls likes to have a tour or school trip to amusement theme parks for enjoying the slides and swings there. Crazy builder and repairman! A new construction company wants to build, design and decorate a playground park in your little town. To make this happen they need an awesome and amazing engineer worker to assemble and fix the mega water slides. This builder and maker task is not easy you need the park project in time to open the amusement playground for trips and tours.Constructor! Be the part of the best construction zone building team and fix all the park. Theme park consists of multiple slides including wavy slide, water slide, tube slide and the swing Ferris Wheel. First fix and repair the water slide. To the build a water slide first you need to make the swimming pool for party time. After filling the swimming pool, it's time making and designing water slide. Assemble the water slide part by part by using multiple welding tools. Paint the slide with different colors paint.Constructor create structure of all slides including wavy slide and tube slide by same assembling process. Now it's time to make the Ferris Wheel using best engineer and constructor skills. Join all pods using modern mechanic and garage tools and equipment. Build and fix it the Ferris Wheel swing like you are working in pro mechanic garage shop. Theme park slides swings builder game contains multiple awesome mini games for more fun and creative learning activities.Mini games includes gathering soccer balls, using grass mower to clear the grass from garden lawn and repairing a damaged swing just like a truck or car. Learn to use lawn grass mower and many other fun stuff in the top casual game. Now download this theme park slides swings builder game and have entertaining time.