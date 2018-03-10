Build high school building is fun construction game and a new addition to Kids Fun Studio builder, maker and constructor games. Build, design and decorate high school building in mega construction project. Use best repairing and building engineering skills to construct the sophisticated structure like pro architect. Prepare materiel, join bricks and paint the building and then work in interior designing to complete all tasks. Play this construction simulator game to experience real simulation of making skyscraper.Little repairman! you already have played many home decor, house crafting, and room interior decorating games now try this amazing construction game by designing, decorating and crafting school structure. To build high school building little craft man needs to operate and drive constructor crane, truck and dumpers to transport construction material and to build giant structures. Architecture first operate excavator crane to load mud on dump truck and dump the mud in the holes in the construction site. Move road roller on the construction zone and drive bulldozer to fix and repair the area.Now fix & repair the skyscraper's base by placing iron rods and cement concrete mixture. Repairing skills are required for crafting the bricks wall. Make bricks wall in multiple adventure mini games, pour the mixture layer of cement on the bricks and make a floor of the building. Prepare mixture and material by yourself. Little builder, designer and decorator now starts fixing and repairing the upper level floor. Drive and steer tower crane to assemble and fix the upper level floor. Complete multi storey level and pour layer of cement on it.Place building wood door, windows and balcony to complete the project. Now it's time to paint the whole skyscraper with multiple layer of color paint. To make the painting scene more exciting user can paint the building portions with multiple colors scheme. Paint the whole exterior of the high school and then go for interior designing. For interior decoration first paint the class room walls with awesome cool colors and then starts building and making the room furniture like a carpenter. Work like a real crafts man and design awesome furniture for the class. Make table, chairs and board for classrooms to complete carpenter duty.Manage the site like a pro manager and arrange stuff to clear the zone. Build high school building game is awesome fun and entertainment for little boys and girls. Now download this game and have amazing interior and exterior designing experience.