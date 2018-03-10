Bank money note factory is a new addition to Kids Fun Studio's factory games scenario. Make currency notes, coins, bills and credit cards in money making fun game. Be the capitalist and print money bills for banks to boost the economy. Now play this game and experience the real simulator of designing and printing paper money in large factory game machines and plants. This factory game is as much fun as our truck factory and car maker factory game.The bank cash money process starts from getting wood for making paper. Use axe to cut the trees from base and then cut it in small pieces. Transport the wood to the factory for making the paper. Paper maker process starts from crushing the wood. Pour the grinded wood in large container add chemicals in it. Pour the mixture layer on the conveyer belt and pass it through press machine to prepare the paper. Factory worker starts cutting the paper in the sheets form and pack it in the packing bags. Transport the paper to the money printing factory to generate new currency dollar bills.Now the adventure journey of the money maker starts. Capitalist simulator! start the money making, designing and decorating process from making the money printing plates. Play fun and entertaining mini games of plates jigsaw to assemble plate parts. Factory worker! Be the capitalist and fix the plates in printing press to engrave the dollar bills on the paper sheets. Repeat the process on both sides and then move the bank cash to the note cutting machine.Work like a bank manager and cashier to count the monetary documents. Little bank manager count the money and bind it in bundles, pack the bundles in the boxes to deliver them worldwide and to local market investors. Bank money note factory is fun management and cash planting game. Capitalist! Now download this bank money note factory game and have real simulator experience of money making.