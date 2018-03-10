Make the yummiest cookies in the very best cookie maker game out there! Mix, cut out, bake, and decorate cookies of many shapes and sizes! Bake your own sweet butter dessert snacks. You are the best bakery chef. Bake and create a cookie that's too cute to eat!The key to cooking the best homemade desserts for kids is to start with the best ingredients. Mix the cookie ingredients in the bowl. Then, stir them with a spoon, making a thick, yummy dough! Next, roll the dough out with a rolling pin until the right thickness is just right to cut with the cookie cutter. So many shapes to choose from, just pick what you like. Press the cookie cutter into the dough, then watch them go into the oven and bake until golden brown!Once your sweet homemade snacks are finished cooking, grab the kids and get ready to decorate! Add chocolate sprinkles, frosting, toppings and much more, just the perfect addition to make your sweet homemade dessert even more delicious. The kitchen is yours, chef!Features:- Be a cookie chef with just a few taps.- Create and decorate homemade desserts from scratch.- Mix butter, chocolate, flour and other ingredients.- Add toppings and designs to your sweet snacks.- Great cooking game for kids of all ages!