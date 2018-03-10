It's Movie Time.What's better than watching movies with super sweet yummy snacks? Of course, popcorn and soda are the best choice. It's time for the best movie night ever. Make & serve yummy snacks.Popcorn- Tap to prepare the corn kernels.- Pour the corn kernel, oil and sugar into the popcorn machine. The sound of poping the corn is so interesting.- Scoop the popcorn to your colorful box- Decorate your popcorn with so many sweet decorations. Syrup,candy,fruit and many more.- Wonderful. Let's enjoy it.Ice Cream Soda- So many soda flavors to choose from. Don't miss the rainbow ones.- Pick a sweet ice cream flavor for your soda.- Decorate your soda with so many decorations.- Take a photo to show off to your friends and family.- Enjoy the yummy snacks and wonderful movie.