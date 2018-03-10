Let's Cook!Love Donut? Here comes the trendy donut food - Glitter donut. Sound great? Let's get started right now.How to make a glitter donut:- Drag the flour, eggs and water into the bowl, then mix them well.- Use the tools to make the dough into rings and fry them.- Add the butter,sugar,vanilla extract and powdered sugar to the bowl & mix them until it's even.- Brush the mixture to your deep fried donut. Let them get frosted.- The most fantastic part: Choose your favorite glitter color to pour into your donut. Wow, it's so nice to see the sparkly donut.- A Trendy Glitter Donut is fried with all ingredients you picked and you can finally enjoy your favorite one!!!!Features:- Create many different types of donuts from scratch.- Use a variety of flavors for each creation.- Decorate donuts with so many sparkly glitter.- Take a picture and share it with friends!