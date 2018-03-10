Glitter Donut - Trendy & Sparkly Food

By Kids Crazy Games Media |

Download
Download
Let's Cook!Love Donut? Here comes the trendy donut food - Glitter donut. Sound great? Let's get started right now.How to make a glitter donut:- Drag the flour, eggs and water into the bowl, then mix them well.- Use the tools to make the dough into rings and fry them.- Add the butter,sugar,vanilla extract and powdered sugar to the bowl & mix them until it's even.- Brush the mixture to your deep fried donut. Let them get frosted.- The most fantastic part: Choose your favorite glitter color to pour into your donut. Wow, it's so nice to see the sparkly donut.- A Trendy Glitter Donut is fried with all ingredients you picked and you can finally enjoy your favorite one!!!!Features:- Create many different types of donuts from scratch.- Use a variety of flavors for each creation.- Decorate donuts with so many sparkly glitter.- Take a picture and share it with friends!
LicenseFree
Version1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All