Love cheese? Love Cheesy Food? Yes, very much. You can make the trendy cheesy food in the newest Cheesy Potatoes. You are the fashion guy. Let's get started right now.- Cut the potatoes into cubes. Watch out, Do not cut your fingers.- Boil the potatoes in the pan. Add some garlic, salt with it. Make sure they are ok to go.- Use a spoon to crash the potatoes. Hmm, looks yummy now.- Add the butter, heavy cream and the most important part - cheese with it. Use your spoon to mix it very well.- Scoop the cheesy potatoes to the plate. Wow, look at the cheese. So much fun.- Enjoy your food with some drinks and other foods together.You won't miss the trendy cheesy food - Cheesy Potatoes!