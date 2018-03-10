Cheesy Potatoes - New Year Trendy Cheesy Food

By Kids Crazy Games Media

Love cheese? Love Cheesy Food? Yes, very much. You can make the trendy cheesy food in the newest Cheesy Potatoes. You are the fashion guy. Let's get started right now.- Cut the potatoes into cubes. Watch out, Do not cut your fingers.- Boil the potatoes in the pan. Add some garlic, salt with it. Make sure they are ok to go.- Use a spoon to crash the potatoes. Hmm, looks yummy now.- Add the butter, heavy cream and the most important part - cheese with it. Use your spoon to mix it very well.- Scoop the cheesy potatoes to the plate. Wow, look at the cheese. So much fun.- Enjoy your food with some drinks and other foods together.You won't miss the trendy cheesy food - Cheesy Potatoes!
LicenseFree
Version1
Operating System Android

