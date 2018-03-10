A street fair is a perfect place to experience street food. Street Food Maker 2018 has arrived with your favorite Street Foods in the new year!Make These Fun Fantastic Foods:*Hot Dogs!*French Fries!Enjoy the yummy foods with your family and friends.Hot Dog- Create your hot dog or sausage from scratch- Pick your hot dog filling- Have fun cooking over the kitchen tools- Drag the hot dog into the pan and start cooking, don't forget to flip on time- Choose from tons of toppings to create your own hot dogFrench Fries- Wash your potatoes and peel potatoes with knife.- Cut the potatoes into chips. Do not cut your fingers.- Drag to pour your fries in the oil and watch as the hot oil sizzles, bubbles and deep fries them to a golden brown.- Scoop them out with a sieve.- Choose your own french fries box.- Add Dipping Sauce:Salt, Ketchup, Chili, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Malt Vin- Do not forget all the toppings and other snacks you will like.