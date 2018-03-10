Nothing is better than a sweet, tasty pancake in a school day morning. Have you already prepared your own pancake? no? Don't worry. We'll make pancake right away to just hit the spot.Add all the ingredients together. Sugar, salt, flour, milk, butter.. Do not miss one of them. Mix all together. Be careful not to spill.Fry time. Pour some oil in the pan, just wait for a minute. Scoop the pancake batter to the pan. Fabulous to see it turning to be golden brown. Nice work.Ok now. You can pile up as many pancakes as you like.Top them with strawberries and whipped cream. Try them with a blueberry syrup. Cook them with chocolate chips or blueberries in them. What can we say? Pancakes are awesome!Game Features:- Sweet cooking game- Simple and funny game steps- Come and prepare delicious pancake, Pile as high as you like.- Fluent and clearly frames, vivid and lively images- Simple and funny operations- Bakery Master