Number learning activity is an excellent educational game for learning mathematics for kids: Preschool skills and mental math calculations and problem-solving for kindergarten and elementary school, middle school and adults of all ages.It's not a just simple game like other. With the use of this app, your child can learn Numbers with Fun.Using this application kid grow their number knowledge in easier and an interesting way [like hearing numbers and also identify numbers].Features:- Easy navigation flow.- Learning & Writing Numbers- Count the correct Objects- Learn & practice numbers with this fun way.- Play with your child or let them play alone- Use it to keep your baby occupied.Flash Card: This feature help kid to identify the number.Counting: This feature help kid to count numbers.Missing Numbers: It is nursery and preschooler activity which make more understand numbers orders.Matching Pair: This is match game which improves recognition skill and memorizes skill. This method helps to understand and match correct numbers.Number Spelling: This method help kids to learn and identify numbers spelling and improve spell power.Ascending Descending: It is Basic math's method which helps to identify largest and smallest number in the real world.Babies and toddlers will love Number learning activity because it teaches Numbers, counting, the spelling of numbers, the largest number, smallest number, and missing numbers. So Download Now!Like our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tecvividgames/