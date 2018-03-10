Never mess with your dream home & take well care about decoration through fresh flowers & plants while engaging mad or house helper with your family members.House becomes a home when we spend our weekend in proper cleaning & washing.This cleaning app will teach you about the ways to clean the house and to be a perfectionist.Cleaning the house in your way the rooms, the hall, the kitchen, the bathrooms, and the whole house cleaning game. Cleaning the house Cleaning is usually done from top to bottom, i.e. dust from the top of the curtains to the underside, kitchen cabinets cleaning the top floor and bottom and so on, and from the right to the left, which must be cleaned.Make the bathroom look cleaner and shiny, and facilitate the process of cleaning the bathroom weekly and monthly.It's no secret that keeping your home clean and neat requires a great deal of time and energy, whether you live in a one-bedroom apartment or a four-bedroom house. These days, our schedules are so busy that it takes real dedication to set aside enough time for a thorough top-to-bottom cleaning.You don't have to wait until spring to give your house a good cleaning! In-House Cleaning Day, clean up your house and get rid of the things which you don't need. First, clean up all the rooms of your house from the kitchen to the bedroom and lastly your fish aquarium. Wipe up dust, vacuum the floors, and throw away junk! Leave nothing dirty and fix anything that's broken.1. Fish Aquarium Cleanup2. Kitchen Cleanup3. Bed Room Cleanup4. Bathroom Cleanup5. Hall Cleanup* Select the room for the cleanliness.* The bedroom is so dirty, let's clean it.* Let's clean the dirty dishes.* The Bathroom sucks. Let's make it clean.* OMG!! Everything is messed up in the hall. Let's clean it.* So much dirt in the aquarium to clean.This Game Includes- Room Cleaning- Cleaning Home Sweet home- Arrange home game- Indian Home Cleaning- Cleaning Game For Girls- Big House Cleaning- Home Cleanup- Girls House Cleaning- My House Cleanup- Mother Home Cleaningnarendramodi, india, PMproject, PMOindia, cleanindia, greenindia, massmovement, bharat, governmentofindea, ruralarea, shauchalaya, toilets, campaign, PMModiThere are many cool features this game provides- Experience a wonderful gameplay- Free and easy to play- Play with textures and merge it with the special theme- Cleaning abilities to gain- Find the secrets for a perfect cleaned spot- Throw the rubbish away in the dustbin can so the floor is nice and clean.- Scrub the stains off the walls to make them look clean.- Learn how the housekeeping is actually doneWe hope you will enjoy our Keep Your House Clean Game and don't forget to give us the love by liking our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/tecvividgames/