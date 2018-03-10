Hey Friends, if science is your favorite subject then "High School Students Science" is the perfect game for you. There are different science experiments with instructions that you can do right at home easily.Mom and Dad, scientific experiments, is an ideal opportunity for your children to learn the laws of science, in an easy and simple way, all free and a great complement to their education and school work or school application.It is also targeted to seniors and adults if you like science experiments will like this application, since there is a set of tools for learning each experiment easy implementation that will be of great help for improving this hobby.Is a good day to start enjoying the world of science Scientific Experiments riding your own lab at home, because with this application, children and adults can enjoy together at the home.Experiment 1: "Learn Chemical Reactions Balloon Inflator.""In this experiment we will learn how a chemical reaction will fill up the balloon with air."Experiment 2: "Animation of Electrons Flowing from a battery to a light bulb.""How electrons take a path short of the complete circuit and bulb will light with a closed circuit."Experiment 3: "Walking Color Changing water science experiment.""In this experiment we learnt how the paper towel absorbs water and create new colors in the empty beaker."Experiment 4: "Learn how to create free electricity.""In this experiment we learn how to make a very a very low-voltage homemade battery using Different combinations of metals as electrodes which will influence the amount of electricity generated."Experiment 5: "Learn Air pressure DIY Hovercraft.""In this experiment we learnt how the air reduces the friction of the city on the table so you can make a really fun game out of it."Experiment 6: "Pencil spinner."In this experiment we will learn how the paper spins when we rub the scratched pencil."Experiment 7: "Solar Cooker.""In this experiment we will learn how one can boil the rice with the help of sun rays."Experiment 8: "Air Filling.""Today we learnt in this experiment how to fill the empty bottle with air."Experiment 9: "Generating electricity with different metal.""We learnt that Different combinations of metals as electrodes which will influence the amount of electricity generated."Remember that scientific experiments, it is totally free and you can download it on your mobile (cell) or tablet and share by Whatsapp and Facebook and other social networks with your friends, family, coworkers, etc.Like us: https://www.facebook.com/tecvividgames/