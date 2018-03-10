This app will teach you how to draw different Christmas objects.You will learn step by step how to draw it. You don't need any special skills, it's self-teaching.There are 2 modes:1. Drawing on paper - figure appears on the screen, you need to redraw it on paper.2. Drawing on the screen - trace the dots.All easy and intuitive to use even a small child.- optimized for Android phones and tablets.- allows to share artwork via the Internet.- fun and vivid Christmas graphicsIf you like this game check out our other "how-to" and coloring games.Please contact us if you have questions or suggestions to improve our application.