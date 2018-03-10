Christmas - How to draw

By Kidgames |

Download
Download
This app will teach you how to draw different Christmas objects.You will learn step by step how to draw it. You don't need any special skills, it's self-teaching.There are 2 modes:1. Drawing on paper - figure appears on the screen, you need to redraw it on paper.2. Drawing on the screen - trace the dots.All easy and intuitive to use even a small child.- optimized for Android phones and tablets.- allows to share artwork via the Internet.- fun and vivid Christmas graphicsIf you like this game check out our other "how-to" and coloring games.Please contact us if you have questions or suggestions to improve our application.
LicenseFree
Version1.1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All