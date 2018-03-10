Get set ready for the new cooking skills endeavor and be the best chef of all time when you will learn to cook by yourself DIY beautiful unicorn rainbow cupcakes. There are simple cup cakes and there are some very special ones and these special ones are called unicorn rainbow cupcakes.Yes, this stunning unicorn rainbow cooking game is very special for those who love cooking in the kitchen. Not only just cooking but also who like to bake things, this cooking game will provide them with plenty of cooking skills inside their own kitchen so they become good chefs and bakers when they go outside.First mix all the cupcake ingredients in a bowl and then start baking, later put rainbow unicorns on as toppings with plenty of cream to garnish your beautiful unicorn rainbow cupcakes. Serve friends and family with your newly made cupcakes and see the delight on their faces.Features-Unicorn Rainbow Cup Cake-DIY Kids Cooking Game- Make Cupcake Food for Friends- Very Trendy Unicorn and Rainbow Cupcake- Make Cupcake Desserts for Family in the Kitchen- Mix Flour, Water, Butter and Eggs- Lots of Unicorn Decoration for Cupcakes- Colorful, Fashion and Yummy Cupcakes