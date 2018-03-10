Winter's North Pole Holiday fashion season is here! Are you up to make these girls look their absolute best? Run your own beauty salon boutique, a fun dress, style and makeup game just for girls full of glamour and models life! Let's do a design of the latest styles, makeup and hair, then dress each model until she looks perfect snow ice chic!Running your own makeover spa salon means you get to facial the models by your secrets portions extracted from herbal & natural herbs and then perfect hot steam showering experience with pimple removal and skin cleansing.Choose from different winter fashions like scarves, hats, sweaters, mittens and more, then add cute accessories and jewelry. Style the perfect winter time makeup for that adorable snow ice bunny winter wonder fashion look!Apply makeup from your premium collection! Pick the best colors and add them with the touch, from lipstick, blush, earrings, eye-shades, to eyelashes! Stylize hairs and you're ready for a night party on the bonfire! Choose from funny or cute, practical or sexy and more, just the perfect hairstyle to match your style.>> HOW TO PLAY