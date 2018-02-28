Christmas vending machine and claw machine game allows you pretend using a claw machine to take out gifts and sweets.buy prizes or catch them with claw.use vending machine to enter the product code and to pay with coins or banknotes.play with virtual joystick or let the claw to move until it in the right place.use numbers keyboard on machine to choose the prize.pay with virtual money and collect points.the claw will pick up the bubble if you will aim properly.not a real claw machine, just a prize claw with items.find hidden items in the mess.levels with different difficulty: take out all the items. hidden items.find hidden Christmas prizes and collect it.match and shoot items to pass levels.features:- Christmas machine simulator.- full use for free.- fun and easy.