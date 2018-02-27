Combine stickmen to mutate and evolve into new ones. Drag the stickmen around to scribble over the page and earn loads of coins!Can you discover all the stickman evolutions (including a Cat, Blob, Unicorn and Robot) and fill the stickman notebook in this incremental clicker game!Stickman Evolution is a classic idle clicker evolution game suitable for all ages!HOW TO PLAY:Merge similar stickmen together to create new stickmen evolutions.Hold, tap and drag the stickmen to scribble over the page and earn bonus coins.Use coins to upgrade your stickmen, evolve stickmen faster, and buy new stickmen from the shop.