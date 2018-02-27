Do you enjoy playing old school games and all kinds of unique games? Do you want to enjoy all popular fun games in one app? Introducing Chilligames, the central for the most awesome minigames and videogames in one place. We have created over 150 small games for you based on the most beloved retro games and current popular fun games. Download and enjoy our game collection for FREE!We have so many popular fun games easy that we guarantee you will find many videogames and unique games you will love. Our game collection has carnival games, retro games, gamebox puzzles, and all kinds of games easy. There are some old school games like Solitaire or Mahjong. Love to play some carnival games like our Clown fun games easy? There are also some modern videogames like soccer or truck racing. If you want retro games or RPG we also have some awesome selections for you. The best thing about Chilligames is that you can enjoy gaming FREE! Sound fun isn't it?In the past, we have to carry some kind of console or gamebox just to play. Now we can install puzzles that we love on our smart phones. With our game collection app, you don't even have to install all your favorite puzzles or RPGs one by one! Just install Chilligames to enjoy all fun games easy on ONE app.====================================================TOP FEATURES OF CHILLIGAMES - SMALL GAMES COLLECTION:====================================================Enjoy gaming FREE on your Android phone or tablet.Install only ONE app to play all your favorite popular fun games!Include many types of popular and unique games from various genreBrowse by Genre or pick a small game by tapping at the icon.Beautiful and immersive game graphic.All puzzles are professionally developed for your enjoyment.Enjoy our fun games easy and the more challenging ones anytime you want.Intuitive game control and smooth gameplayHours of hours of addictive gameplay and entertainment.Frequently updated with new minigames!Categories in our game collection are:- Action- Adventure- Casual- Puzzle- Sports- Strategy- Brain TeaserEnjoy minigames such as:Solitaire2048Slash the FruitsEndless RunnersMatch three puzzlesEuro SoccerBubblesPlatform retro gamesPixel old school gamesFood ArcadesFighting and shooting gamesAnd so many more!Fidget Spinner gameBottle Flip gameEach minigame has different rules and gameplay, but you should be familiar with all of them already. Some of them require you to be fast and precise. Some of them require you to use your logic to solve the puzzles. However most games require you to have a couple of skills like fast reaction time and fast thinking to succeed.If you're addicted to playing fun games easy, you must try all the puzzles and challenges in Chilligames collection! Download and enjoy gaming FREE now!From fidget spinner games to bottle flip games, and even racing games we have it all! Play some of our challenging games and brain teaser games to increase your difficulty. Collect monsters, battle zombies, and even race through a maze!---Enjoy the puzzles in our all in one gamebox? Please take a moment to rate and review our app on Google Playstore! We promise that we will always work hard to deliver the best minigames for you!Want to learn more about us? Visit us at: http://www.chiligames.net/