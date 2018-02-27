Lorekeeper 3 is a narratively driven visual novel with the aim of teaching the players about literature, such as the Song of Two Swords, while creating an interest in reading and mythology. Players will adventure alongside famous literary figure, with the course of their journey impacted by the choices and decisions they make along the way. Through solving puzzles, answering riddles, and defeating enemies the player will assist a young Arthur in reclaiming the sword Excalibur from the evil that has stolen it.Lorekeeper: Chapter 3 continues the spirit of the previous chapters by offering rich dialogue and vibrant art, that brings the story and characters to life.