cat fake video call with caller id number, video and sounds.you can change the caller name. caller number. and more.prank your friend. girlfriend . boss . etc.video call with phone original ringtone.select cat from gallery.schedule a fake video call.video call to your device.features:- simulate fake incoming video call from cat or kitten.- phone ringtone.- timeout by seconds.- options to reject or accept video call.- great as a game.- full use for free.- easy to use.- you can add a recorded sound.