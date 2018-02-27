Christmas Wonderland is crammed full of fabulous Presents and Hidden Surprises with lots of Gorgeous Graphics and Puzzles for ALL the Family to enjoy. Find Golden Angels, win awesome Rewards and Achievements. Visit Santa's Grotto, win a trip to Santa's North Pole Wonderland. Ride Santa's Airport Limo and the Santacopter. Visit Santa's Warehouse, Workshops, Sleigh Barn and the Elf Dorm. Put together a Nativity display in the Church and superb Christmas Scenes. Decorate the House, visit Springfield's brand new Theater and Tex Mex Diner. Drive up to see Grandma & Grandpa in their Pinecreek Hills Holiday Log Cabin. Suddenly it's Christmas Eve and Santa's on his way. The Kids are fast asleep, or are they? ... and soon it's another fantabulous Christmas Morning.The Christmas Wonderland series are all designed as classic hidden object games where you seek and find items from a list. The random hidden object list allows you to replay the game over and over again so that you can continue to enjoy the experience even when you have reached the end of the game. The extra lost and found list and the trash items in each HOG scene add an extra dimension of game play.The HOG scenes are interspersed with challenging mini puzzle games to add variety to the hidden object scenes. There are jigsaws, memory games, tile flip and rotate pictures, word searches and even little maths teasers - though nothing too hard. All the puzzles help to exercise your mind a little and make the HOG adventure even more fun.Hidden Object Games are a fantastic way to relax and yet still keep your mind active and your eyes sharp as you seek and find all the objects in the game.