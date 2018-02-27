Fun and addictive Candy Hammer game comes! Here comes the organic and hit candy matching game. Tap 3 or more candies of the same. Pop all the candies by using special candies and boosters smartly. Play with the sweetest candies in Candy Hammer.Candy Hammer Features:- Over 200 sweet levels- Delicious candies and cakes- Play with your friends- Unique design make the game more interestingNew innovative Candy Journey has arrived!Enjoy the full candy adventure for free! Start your sweet journey in this legendary puzzle adventure!