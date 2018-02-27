Candy Hammer

Fun and addictive Candy Hammer game comes! Here comes the organic and hit candy matching game. Tap 3 or more candies of the same. Pop all the candies by using special candies and boosters smartly. Play with the sweetest candies in Candy Hammer.Candy Hammer Features:- Over 200 sweet levels- Delicious candies and cakes- Play with your friends- Unique design make the game more interestingNew innovative Candy Journey has arrived!Enjoy the full candy adventure for free! Start your sweet journey in this legendary puzzle adventure!
LicenseFree
Version1.0.0.3107
Operating System Android

