Welcome to Math For Kids Games! Math For Kids is a new educational app that focuses on numbers and math learning. This colorful game presents a collection of math exercises for kids from 2 to 10 years, divided into several categories based on difficulty.The app includes the following topics: addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, number sorting, counting and comparison. This way, children can exercise various areas and not get bored of doing the same tasks over and over again.Â¦ Learn how to calculate number with:Addition game (Easy, Normal, Hard)Subtraction game (Easy, Normal, Hard)Multiplication game (Easy, Normal, Hard)Division game (Easy, Normal, Hard)Â¦ Learn how to sort number:Sort number ascending (Easy, Normal, Hard)Sort number descending (Easy, Normal, Hard)Learning how to count the number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 to hundred and learn how to comparison largest and smallest number!All in all, Math for Kids stands out for its variety of math exercises that will help children practice their skills while having some fun.Try a free version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cagdeveloper.mathforkidsfree*****************Game Assets:Licensor's Author Username: S_N_KLicensee: Sothea Thaing