This educational game puts you in the role of a diplomat from the United States, assigned to present day China. Using an interactive map, explore and sample a wide variety of typical activities of the American foreign service while learning about Chinese geography, history, culture, and economy. The more you know, the better diplomat you'll be!This game is inspired by George H.W. Bush's time as the chief U.S. diplomat in China, from 1974 to 1975 -- a formative period for the future president. Players earn "Bush Cards" as they play, highlighting his time in China and emphasizing the many things diplomats do to build positive relationships.