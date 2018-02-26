Dress up your models in a race against the clock with beautiful outfits in fashion shows around the world and become a fashion megastar with Hello Kitty!Budge Studios presents Hello Kitty Fashion Frenzy! Join Hello Kitty on an exciting journey to become the world's best fashion stylist! Participate in exclusive fashion shows around the world and show off your favorite styles and creations! Dress up your models in a race against the clock with beautiful outfits and accessories from a wide variety of fabulous collections and pose for phenomenal photoshoots!FAST & FUN INTERNATIONAL DRESS UP-PLAY a ton of international fashion shows and earn Fame Stars, Coins and Gems!-DRESS UP your models with dazzling dresses, trendy tops, stylish shoes and amazing accessories!-FOLLOW Hello Kitty's fashion style and match the right types of clothing and colors!-ACHIEVE epic matching combos to fill up the Frenzy Meter and activate Frenzy Mode!-COLLECT as many coins and gems in Frenzy Mode as you can but beware of the bombs!-STYLE your models with super cute Sanrio clothing collections like My Melody, Keroppi and more!-USE amazing power-ups like the Time Slow or Fashion Sense to help you steal the show!-MIX and match different styles and types of clothing in your wardrobe for endless fashion fun!-BONUS: Play often to receive your free gift(s)PRIVACY & ADVERTISINGBudge Studios takes children's privacy seriously and ensures that its apps are compliant with privacy laws, including the Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a privacy legislation in the United States of America. This application has received the "ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) Privacy Certified Kids' Privacy Seal". If you would like to learn more on what information we collect and how we use it, please visit our privacy policy at: https://budgestudios.com/en/legal/privacy-policy/. If you have any questions, email our Privacy Officer at : privacy@budgestudios.caBefore you download this app, please note that it is free to play, but additional content may be available via in-app purchases. In-app purchases cost real money and are charged to your account. To disable or adjust the ability to make in-app purchases, change your device settings. This app may contain contextual advertising (including the option to watch ads for rewards) from Budge Studios regarding other apps we publish, from our partners and some third parties. Budge Studios does not permit behavioral advertising or retargeting in this app.TERMS OF USE / END-USER LICENSE AGREEMENTThis application is subject to an End-User License Agreement available through the following link: http://www.budgestudios.com/en/legal/eula/Visit us: www.budgestudios.comLike us: facebook.com/budgestudiosFollow us: @budgestudiosWatch our app trailers: youtube.com/budgestudiosHAVE QUESTIONS?We always welcome your questions, suggestions and comments. Contact us 24/7 at support@budgestudios.caSANRIO, HELLO KITTY and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Sanrio Co., Ltd. used under license by Budge Studios Inc.Hello Kitty Fashion Frenzy application Â© 2017 Budge Studios Inc. All artwork in application Â© 1976, 1979, 1988, 1993, 1996, 2017 SANRIO CO., LTD. All rights reservedBUDGE and BUDGE STUDIOS are trademarks of Budge Studios Inc.