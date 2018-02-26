Bubble Legends - Marble Game

Bubble Legends - Marble Game comes with more awesome features! Pack your talent and continue with this magic adventure!In Bubble Legends - Marble Game, your target is to protect bubble marbles from moving to the black hole. Have fun!How to play:- Tap screen to shoot bubble marbles- Match 3 or more same adjacent bubble marbles to clear- Score is evaluated with stars. Come and get 3 stars on all the levels!Features:- 100+ well-designed levels waiting for you to challenge. Never get bored!- Stunning maps themed with Jungle, Prairie, Beach, Desert and so on- Amazing arsenal of powerful power-ups & combos- Special bubble marbles bring you surprise. Go for them!Thanks every game players! Any suggestion is welcome!
